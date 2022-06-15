THE winter store cattle selling season at Muchea kicks off next week with the Nutrien Livestock June Special Sale next week.
The sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre will be held on Friday, June 24, commencing at 10am and the Nutrien Livestock team is expecting to yard about 2000 head of store cattle.
Advertisement
The yarding will suit most buyers' requirements with local and pastoral originated cattle of varying weights nominated for the fixture, including weaner and yearling steers and heifers and pastoral bulls featuring lines of heifers suitable for joining.
Nutrien Livestock sale coordinator and level one AuctionsPlus assessor Simon Green said the Nutrien Livestock team was looking forward to next week's sale and welcomes any further nominations.
"Nominations have been relatively slow coming forward as the Pilbara has had enormous amounts of late autumn and winter rains which have delayed a lot of mustering," Mr Green said.
"I have already received many calls from the Mid West and South West regions of WA and the Eastern State's enquiry is starting to push through.
"A lot of previous buyers are keen to get their hands on the same sort of cattle they have been purchasing out of the Nutrien Livestock store sales over the past two years."
The Carmody family, Clare Downs, will be among the sale's largest individual vendors with a total draft of 250 Shorthorn and Shorthorn cross calves.
The extensive draft will consist of 200 steers and 50 heifers which were bred at the family's pastoral operation at Prenti Downs station at Lake Carnegie east of Wiluna and backgrounded at their Esperance property. Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Barry Hutcheson said the calves were aged just 12 months and estimated to weigh from 260- 320 kilograms to average 280kg.
"Good lines of milk tooth calves from last year's muster, very suitable to graziers and lotfeeders," Mr Hutcheson said.
The Briely family, Indee station, Port Hedland, plan to truck down a large consignment of young pastoral bulls for the sale.
READ MORE
The draft will consist of 150 Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster/Shorthorn cross bulls bred on De Grey Park Droughtmaster bloodlines, which according to Nutrien Livestock, pastoral agent Daniel Wood are light store bulls weighing from 150-280kg suited to graziers to put out into the paddock and grow out.
Another line of pastoral originated cattle is 53 Shorthorn-Droughtmaster cross from Bulloo Downs, south of Newman, comprising 30 weaner steers and 23 export bulls.
Nutrien Livestock, Gingin agent Greg Neaves said the cattle have been backgrounded at Gillingarra for the past four months and estimates them to average 260kg.
In the local cattle line-up Waroona graziers Charla Downs will offer 160 Shorthorn-Red Angus cross cattle divided equally between steers and heifers.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock said the owner bred cattle are estimated to weigh from 280-380kg.
"Well grown and backgrounded cattle only zero to two-tooths with a good frame and plenty of potential to grow out," he said.
Advertisement
Myalup Trust, Myalup, will offer 50 unjoined Droughtmaster heifers aged 16 months on average.
Mr Pollock said they are nice heifers averaging 360kg.
"Zero to two-tooth heifers with good temperament that haven't been running with bull but suitable to breed," Mr Pollock said.
The Royce family, Howatharra Grazing, Howatharra, will offer 70 Red Angus yearlings at the sale.
The consignment will comprise of 40 steers and 30 heifers with draft weight ranges of 280-350kg and 350-380kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Mid West and Wheatbelt agent Craig Walker said the Howatharra cattle are good quality, extremely quiet cattle that finish well.
Advertisement
"Bred on the coast they are large framed animals that can carry the weight and as a rule are very good in the fats when finished," Mr Walker said.
Mr Walker said the heifers would make ideal future breeders.
"The Royces retain 50 heifers annually from there AI program from the total drop of 200 heifers, these are quality heifers surplus to requirement from their self-replacing herd," he said.
Tunney Cattle Company, Irwin, will present a total draft of 60 Angus cross weaners aged nine to 10 months with the draft split evenly between steers and heifers.
Nutrien Livestock, Mid West agent Richard Keach said the Tunney calves are owner-bred and expected to weigh from 280-350kg to suit backgrounding graziers.
Other bigger lines of local cattle coming into the sale include 70 Angus weaner calves from Mt Gerizim, Dandaragan, with 35 steers and 35 heifers and Wyunga Farms has nominated 80 Angus-Murray Grey cross yearlings with 40 steers and 40 heifers in the draft.
Advertisement
V & S Rapoff, Gingin, will present 22 Murray Grey yearling unmated heifers aged 12-13 months.
Mr Neaves said the heifers bred on New South Wales The Glen Murray Grey stud bloodlines are an entire drop and good enough for potential future breeders.
Local Muchea graziers Leos Livestock will truck in 22 Angus yearlings with 11 steers and 11 heifers which Mr Neaves described as good quality, owner-bred lightweight cattle weighing an average 240- 250kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.