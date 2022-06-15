Farm Weekly

Nutrien Livestock June Special kicks off the winter store cattle selling season at the Muchea Livestock Centre on June 24

By Kane Chatfield
June 15 2022 - 11:30pm
The Carmody family, Clare Downs, Prenti Downs station, Wiluna and Esperance, will be the sale's largest individual vendor with a draft of 250 Shorthorn and Shorthorn cross steers and heifers at the Nutrien Livestock June Special store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre on Friday, June 24. Livestock Centre on Friday, June 24.

THE winter store cattle selling season at Muchea kicks off next week with the Nutrien Livestock June Special Sale next week.

