THE 2022 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge wrapped up for the year in Albany last Friday night with its presentation dinner.
More than 150 entrants and sponsors gathered for the evening to celebrate the 2022 winners and enjoy a beef inspired meal.
During the evening the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, was announced the overall winner of the competition with a Charolais-Angus team.
Also during the evening the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge committee held an auction which raised $16,390 of which 20 percent will be donated to the Regional Men's Health Initiative.
Farm Weekly's Livestock manager JODIE RINTOUL covered the event.
