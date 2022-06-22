Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge presentation dinner

By Jodie Rintoul
June 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catching up during the pre-dinner drinks were Julie Carroll with husband and Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll and Ben Fletcher, representing sponsor Zoetis.

THE 2022 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge wrapped up for the year in Albany last Friday night with its presentation dinner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.