Nutrien Livestock to host store cattle sale at Boyanup saleyards on July 1

By Kane Chatfield
June 23 2022 - 4:00am
Nutrien Livestock will host its July store cattle sale at Boyanup next Friday (July 1), commencing at 1pm with about 800 beef and dairy store cattle sale nominated for the fixture.

NUTRIEN Livestock will kick off the new financial year with their store cattle sale at Boyanup next week.

