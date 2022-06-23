NUTRIEN Livestock will kick off the new financial year with their store cattle sale at Boyanup next week.
The sale will be held at the Boyanup saleyards on Friday, July 1, commencing at 1pm and the Nutrien Livestock South West team is expecting a yarding of about 800 store cattle.
Although flagged to host two store cattle sales at the venue per month, this sale will be the only store fixture for Nutrien Livestock for July.
Most buyers' requirements will be catered for with a good cross section of beef and dairy originated cattle penned for the sale, including beef steers and heifers ranging from weaners to yearling ages, first cross and Friesian steers aged from eight months to rising two-year-olds, a draft of young first cross heifers and some mated beef cows and calves.
Nutrien Livestock, South West livestock manager Mark McKay said due to limited cattle numbers the company decided to run only one sale in July.
"However, even though numbers are currently sitting around the 800 head mark, there is a quality line-up on offer for all potential buyers in the beef supply chain," Mr McKay said.
"Please be reminded that cattle receivals must arrive at the saleyards by 9am Friday morning at the latest.
"Depending on cattle numbers, Nutrien Livestock plan to run two sales in August."
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent, Errol Gardiner has several lines of his clients' cattle nominated for the sale.
Among the dairy originated cattle is 12 well-bred Friesian steers aged eight to 10 months from regular vendor AJ & NL Stanford, Harvey.
Another regular vendor well known for their quiet cattle is Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, who is offering 28 Friesian steers aged 12-14 months.
PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, will truck in 25 Friesian steers aged 14-18 months which were purchased in as calves and grown out in the Harvey Hills.
Among the sale's larger vendors is WS Partridge & Son, Benger, with 70 steers consisting of 35 Friesian steers and 35 first cross Angus-Friesian steers.
The 18 month old steers are the annual turnoff of steers from the Partridge family's large dairy operation.
Yarloop dairy farmers G & PA Angi, Yarloop, will present a sizable draft of 40 Friesian steers, 15 Angus-Friesian steers and 15 Angus-Friesian heifers at the sale.
The 8-10 month old calves are part of the turnoff of young well-bred cattle out of their dairy enterprise.
In the beef-bred section of the sale, regular vendor of owner-bred cattle GD & DA Liddiard, Brunswick, will offer 12 Poll Hereford steers and 10 Poll Hereford heifers aged 8-9 months.
Brunswick graziers Mirasole Trust, Brunswick, have nominated eight owner-bred Angus cross steers aged 12-14 months and expected to weigh approximately 360kg.
Yarloop grazier C & R Angi has nominated 15 older Friesian steers aged 20-22 months.
Ralph Mosca, Nutrien Livestock, Peel, said the Angi family's steers were purchased about 12 months ago to grow out and expects them to weigh around 520kg.
Waroona beef producers Waroona Wood Supplies will be the largest vendor in the beef section with an annual draft of 70 Angus-Charolais cross cattle comprising 35 steers and 35 heifers.
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock said the owner-bred 14-month-old draft in store condition, has been backgrounded for this sale and expects them to weigh 320-400kg.
"Following on from last year's excellent results, the cattle have again been purposely held back for this time of year to allow store cattle buyers to source cattle to finish in the spring," he said.
Annual vendors at this sale Williams River Produce will present 30 Angus and Angus cross steers.
Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy said the August-drop calves are grass-fed organic cattle that grow out well according to previous buyers.
G & C White will offer 20 owner-bred Murray Grey yearlings split evenly between steers and heifers aged 14-16 months.
Mr Mosca said the White family's cattle are bred on Mungatta Murray Grey bloodlines and are grown out to sell this time of year and will average around 380kg.
