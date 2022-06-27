DO you have an artistic flair that is beckoning you to create?
Then the Esperance ShoWcAse Design competition is calling your name.
Artists of all skill levels and ages are invited to create an artwork that explores Esperance --whether that be the community, the landscape or whatever makes Esperance special to you.
Designs can be either digitally created, physically created and photographed or a 30 second video.
The word Esperance must appear in clear, large lettering in the work and the work will be judged by its creativity and individuality.
Shire of Esperance community development officer Rebecca Seinor said the Shire ran the competition to get an Esperance entry into the State competition, which is called #shoWcAse IN PIXELS.
"We've been doing it for a long, long time," Ms Seinor said.
"Lots of local governments throughout the State and also in the city, in Perth, all enter this competition.
"2009 was the first year it became a digital competition, prior to that it was called Banners in the Terrace and they had physical artwork.
"But it's gone digital in the past few years and that has opened it up to different designs (such as the video category)."
The winning design will be chosen by the Esperance council and will then be entered into the WA Local Government Association (WALGA) #shoWcAse IN PIXELS competition.
The theme of the WALGA competition is Embracing Change and artists are encouraged to include this theme within their work.
This theme could manifest in many different ways: how has Esperance changed in the past few years? Or how should Esperance change?
Esperance ShoWcAse 2019 winner Kimberley Morey said the competition helped her feel more included in the community.
"I was very excited when I found out I had won, I had only been in Esperance for a year, and it made me feel more welcomed," Ms Morey said.
"I met a lot of other people from different shires and communities who had done the same thing, so it felt very inclusive and there was a great energy."
Ms Seinor encouraged everyone to enter the competition.
"It's good to have a variety, because some are professional and others are done by children," she said.
"We are looking for great, bold entries."
Many of the entries explore Esperance's relationship with the local fauna and flora.
"We have an amazing national park with incredible beach and bush views which I wanted to showcase," Ms Morey said, with her work heaving featured the endangered Carnaby's black cockatoo.
"I chose to use bold colours and lines as a nod to the older advertising styles used in Australian advertising from the 1930s, such as (commerical artist) Percy Trompf."
Mudjar Aboriginal Corporation won the Community group/non-professional category last year.
Mudjar Aboriginal Corporation corporate manager Kylie Ryan said it had entered the competition because it was an opportunity to raise awareness of the corporation and that Esperance is Nyungar Boodja (Nyungar country).
"The inspiration for our piece was the often used and well known name for Esperance -Kepa Kurl which means where the water lies like a boomerang - and which is shown through the way the water lies like a boomerang in the painting," she said.
Ms Morey said her advice for people thinking about entering was to just give it a go.
"I made this submission last minute, not thinking for a second I would win, yet I did," she said.
"It is a fantastic opportunity and I recommend everyone give it a try."
A prize of $500 of vouchers from one or more local businesses will be awarded to the local winner, while category winners will receive a $50 voucher to a local business.
The competition closes on August 1.
