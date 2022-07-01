Farm Weekly

Brownes Dairy to export chocolate milk to South East Asia

By Mal Gill
July 1 2022 - 9:00am
Brownes Dairy chief executive officer Natalie Sarich-Dayton with some of the products the company plans to export to Singapore and later Thailand and Malaysia, with the help of a State Government grant.

BROWNES Dairy is hoping to export Australia's love of flavoured milks and other dairy products into South East Asia, with help from a $82,969 State government grant.

