uPtake trial to assess alternative phosphorus product

July 5 2022 - 4:00am
One of 30 underground collection devices is installed to capture water as part of a new uPtake trial to measure the effectiveness of low water-soluble phosphorus fertiliser for pastures and the environment.

A NEW trial in the Peel-Harvey catchment is examining if the use of low water-soluble phosphorus fertiliser can improve pasture growth, while reducing nutrient loss to local waterways.

