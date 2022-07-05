AFTER six long years without a Country Women's Association WA country-based conference, the Bindoon Belles were brave enough to volunteer themselves for the daunting task of hosting about 250 members in their home region.
The 98th State conference will be held next month at Gingin and is an opportunity for delegates to put forward motions, as well as connect with members from other regions.
Advertisement
Past motions by the CWA have changed Australia for the better, such as campaigning for seatbelts, trucker rest beds and the white line markings on the road.
This good work continues to be done today and Bindoon Belles president Shelley Walter highlighted the power of people coming together shouldn't be underestimated.
"You don't have to be a politician to make a change," Ms Walter said.
"You can sit at home and go, that's not right, but then we can make a difference and that's amazing.
"I can't make a change on my own, but as a group, I can."
READ MORE:
Bindoon Belles secretary Skye Smith said she loved witnessing CWA members campaign for issues close to their heart at the last State conference.
"Seeing the women get up and speak so passionately about a subject, I find it moving," Ms Smith said.
In only their fourth year, the Bindoon Belles have grown exponentially, they have 19 motivated members, and both Ms Walter and Ms Smith have been members since the beginning.
Ms Walter's nanna was a member of the CWA for 50 years, where she heard about State conferences and the good work CWA does.
"If it wasn't for younger branches, such as the Belles, it would die out," Ms Walter said.
"We've got to keep it going, because anyone can do it, any age."
Both women agreed it was quite daunting presenting their ideas for the conference, but since no-one had volunteered to host it in so long, their ideas were received well.
"All you could hear was 'oohhh' as we presented," Ms Smith said.
"It was a good feeling that they were onboard with it," Ms Walter said.
Advertisement
However, they were met with some resistance, as some people had concerns Gingin was too far away to host a conference.
"It was probably one of our biggest hurdles," Ms Smith said.
They were able to resolve this issue by providing accommodation options to attendees and pointing out that Joondalup to Gingin is a similar driving time as Joondalup to the CBD in peak traffic.
The Bindoon Belles asked to elect gratitude as one of the themes for this year's conference, along with unity and service.
"We have an amazing gratitude tree," Ms Smith said.
"Throughout the conference you can write down what you're grateful for on a pink heart and put it up on the tree.
Advertisement
"So at the end of the conference, the tree will be filled with all this love," Ms Walter said.
Speaking of gratitude, the women said they were extremely grateful for the community which had come together to help sponsor the event.
Sponsors of the conference include Western Hay, Bendigo Bank Bindoon and Gingin, Bindoon Bakehaus and Bindoon Estate Wine among others.
"We were very lucky, local businesses and shires gave us lots of sponsorship," Ms Walter said.
"People are keen to help and have gotten on board."
Ms Smith mentioned the community hasn't had a large event such as this in a long time, so people were excited as it was a great opportunity to show what the Shire of Chittering and Gingin had to offer.
Advertisement
"It's a great showcase for us," Ms Walter said.
"It helps the local businesses, promoting them, so hopefully the members will come back at a later time and visit our area as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.