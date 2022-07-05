Farm Weekly

Bindoon Belles to host 98th State CWA Conference at Gingin

By Jasmine Peart
July 5 2022 - 11:30pm
Bindoon Belles secretary Skye Smith (left), vice president Nikki Ormsby, treasurer Amanda Harding and president Shelley Walter.

AFTER six long years without a Country Women's Association WA country-based conference, the Bindoon Belles were brave enough to volunteer themselves for the daunting task of hosting about 250 members in their home region.

