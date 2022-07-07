RAIN may be pouring this week, however the CBH Group has already started thinking about the summer sunshine and has opened applications for harvest casual workers in preparation for what is currently expected to be another larger than average harvest for the 2022/23 season.
The co-operative is a major employer in grain growing regions and each year hires about 1800 seasonal workers to help WA graingrowers who deliver grain to CBH's receival sites during harvest.
With positions available at a number of sites across the Wheatbelt, from as far north as Binnu, down to Albany in the south and across to Beaumont, east of Esperance, working as a CBH harvest casual provides a great opportunity to explore, live and work in regional WA for a short period of time while earning decent wages.
Depending on weather conditions, the harvest season usually commences in October and generally lasts up to six weeks.
CBH chief people officer Kelly McKenzie said the favourable start to the growing season meant regional WA had the potential to again produce a larger than average harvest.
"Despite labour shortages being experienced across the State and our international border being closed to working holiday makers last year, our large recruitment drive enabled us to attract over 2000 harvest casuals," Ms McKenzie said.
"It was absolutely fantastic seeing so many diverse people join the CBH team and roll up their sleeves to help and be a part of last year's record-breaking harvest, where we received 21.3 million tonnes - enough grain to fill Optus Stadium 17 times.
"Although borders have re-opened this year, WA graingrowers are potentially set to grow another larger-than-average crop this season which means CBH will need harvest casuals to help keep our sites moving, getting grain growers and transporters in and out of site safely, quickly and back to harvesting."
Harvest casual roles available at CBH include receival point operators at country sites, plant operators at their regional ports and grain technicians at the Metro Grain Centre in Forrestfield.
