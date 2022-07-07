Farm Weekly

CBH Group starts recruiting for 2022-23 WA harvest program

July 7 2022 - 10:00am
RAIN may be pouring this week, however the CBH Group has already started thinking about the summer sunshine and has opened applications for harvest casual workers in preparation for what is currently expected to be another larger than average harvest for the 2022/23 season.

