Spot form net blotch in barley a concern in WA cropping belt

By Shannon Beattie
July 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Spot form net blotch lesions on barley. Photo by Andrea Hills, DPIRD.

REPORTS of crop diseases are increasing around the State, with the discovery of spot form net blotch (SFNB) infection in Maximus CL barley of most concern given the variety is supposed to have better resistance to the disease than other widely grown options.

