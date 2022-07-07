"Barley varieties which are susceptible to SFNB (Spartacus CL) or NFNB (RGT Planet) and have not been treated with a fungicide seed dressing (Systiva) or in-furrow (Uniform) registered against net blotches and are sown into a high-risk situation (one to two year old barley stubble) are particularly vulnerable," said Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist Kithsiri Jayasena.