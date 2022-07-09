Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Working dog auction at Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at the Katanning Showgrounds

By Brooke Littlewood
July 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inaugural Western Australian working dog auction will be held at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at the Katanning showgrounds next month. Photo: Blake Robinson

WORKING dogs have become another tool in the tool box for Western Australian farmers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.