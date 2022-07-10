A CARPARK full of dusty four-wheel-drives at a Belmont hotel and convention venue marked a new location for this year's Western Australian Shearing Industry Association's (WASIA) annual meeting.
About 40 shearing contractors, shearing and wool handling instructors and wool industry associates gathered on a recent Saturday morning to hear about and discuss what is happening in their industry.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan attended dressed in a wool outfit and won over the crowd when she declared the State government considered livestock to be an integral part of sustainable farming systems into the future.
The meeting heard reports on the SafeSheds' initiative in partnership with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), on AWI's shearer and wool handler training and shearing innovations, implications of the Work Health and Safety Act 2020, risk of Q fever and about insurance and equipment matters.
Wool buyer Steve Noa, who is marketing his own brand of wool shirt in a Merino polo, proved an entertaining guest speaker.
