A NEW year has heralded new beginnings for Western Australian meat processing powerhouse Craig Mostyn Group (CMG).
This week, the group announced experienced agribusiness executive Wayne Crofts as its chief executive officer.
Advertisement
It comes after CMG announced a full merger with one of the State's largest lamb and beef exporters - V&V Walsh - which took effect on July 1.
Mr Crofts will take on the leadership role in the recently expanded group from Monday, October 3.
He has more than 25 years of extensive commercial and industry experience, spanning the retail, convenience, agribusiness and industrial sectors - both domestically and internationally - with expertise in developing high performing teams, commercial management, and strategic planning and execution.
Mr Crofts also holds a Bachelor of Horticultural Science and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Western Australia.
READ MORE:
CMG executive chairman Neil Kearney said Mr Crofts was a values-based leader who was agile and quick to understand business drivers and key decision points.
"Wayne has significant experience in delivering sustainable growth in differing market conditions, from mature high share businesses to transitional change and turnaround," Mr Kearney said.
"He is WA born and educated, and has his own sustainable beef and lamb farming operation in Lower Chittering.
"This means he truly understands the cycle of paddock to plate and the challenges and opportunities within."
Mr Crofts will move to CMG from his position as chief executive officer of Brindle Group, which owns and operates The Good Grocer Supermarkets and Rottnest retail businesses in WA.
His work history includes the Wesfarmers Group, in leadership roles across industrial and fertilisers through to retail (including the turnaround of retail giant Coles), and chief executive officer of Heritage Seeds (now Barenbrug Australia) where he led strategic growth across one of the largest seed companies in Australia.
"Wayne's appointment comes at an exciting time for CMG following our recent merger with V&V Walsh and in the lead up to our 100th year anniversary next year," Mr Kearney said.
"He is well-placed to lead the company, bringing to life our vision for a strong food and protein business with a desire to grow jobs and exports for WA
"I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Wayne and his family to the CMG family."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.