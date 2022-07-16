Farm Weekly

Promising results from SACOA's SE14 trials in WA Wheatbelt

July 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESEARCH with a powerful soil moisture and retention agent already highly regarded for its crop establishment and grain yield benefits is being extended to a new level for growers this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.