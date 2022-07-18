Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Badgingarra Hogget Expo is back with a different format

July 18 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Felber, Badgingarra, was the winner of this years Badigingarra Hogget Expo held last week.

THE Badgingarra Hogget Competition was a big thing in the 1960s and 70s and it did have a re-run in 2019 pre-COVID.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.