THE Badgingarra Hogget Competition was a big thing in the 1960s and 70s and it did have a re-run in 2019 pre-COVID.
Post-COVID, it had a rebirth as the Badgingarra Hogget Expo.
Advertisement
The name 'Expo' was chosen to put the emphasis on sheep breeding in the district, rather than the competitive side.
Merino sheep were the focus, as nearly 60 supporters travelled from farm to farm, covering 140 kilometres, to inspect the hoggets on display.
Top sheep breeders, Wayne Button, Manunda stud and Shane Mackin, Kamballie stud, travelled from Tammin to do a double act as judges and they were glowing with their praise of the hoggets on display.
Mr Button said it was a fantastic community effort to put on such a day and it was great to see so many farmers putting up their sheep for display.
"The quality of the sheep throughout was really good and there were probably more commercial breeders here than there will be at bigger events later in the year," Mr Mackin said.
Nine breeders selected their 20 best hoggets for inspection.
GREAT READS:
In a close contest Joe Felber, 'Warrigal', was announced as the winner.
He won a $500 prize and a medallion sponsored by the Stud Merino Breeders' Association of WA and Nutrien Livestock.
Only half a point behind in second place was Andrew Chamberlain, 'Lara Downs' and Matt Taylor, 'The Shiralee', was third.
An $800 prize for the best maternal ewe was won by Andrew Chamberlain.
This award was sponsored by Sandown Prime SAMMs, AWN, Wootton Rural Services, Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Tony Abbey.
Organiser Mike Kenny said during the day a lot of conversation centred around sheep and wool.
"Sheep were still the flavour of the conversation at the wind up at the Badgingarra Community Centre, but this time it was more about the flavour of the lamb burgers on offer," Mr Kenny said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.