Kadambot Siddique, The University of WA, a 2022 Premier Science Award finalist

By Shannon Beattie
July 19 2022 - 4:00am
Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique is a finalist for Scientist of the Year in the 2022 Premiers Science Awards. He has more than 35 years of experience as an agricultural researcher and is the director of the Institute of Agriculture at UWA.

AS the only purely agricultural researcher named as a finalist in the 2022 Premier's Science Awards, hackett professor Kadambot Siddique personally considers his field to be the "mother of all sciences".

