WESTERN Australian graingrowers can learn about the latest research and innovations relevant to their region at the upcoming Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Regional Grains Research Updates.
GRDC senior regional manager Peter Bird said the events were focused on delivering relevant strategic and innovative information to growers and advisers in each location.
Advertisement
"Regional updates allow growers to access leading research information, so they can keep up with and adopt the changes to farming practices and technologies that are most relevant for their area," Mr Bird said.
Five region-specific events will be held in:
The Hyden update, hosted by Holt Rock Group, includes a panel discussion on managing high input costs, as well as presentations on frost management, re-engineering soils and spray technology.
In Kojonup, hosted by Southern Dirt, update presentations will cover carbon neutral farming, fertiliser strategies, weed and pest management and high rainfall crop management, as well as a keynote presentation from Dr Food, aka professor David Hughes, who is visiting WA from the UK presenting on global food trends that will affect the local grain industry.
Dongara's research update, hosted by the Mingenew Irwin Group, will cover global food trends affecting the grains industry, strip and disc systems, long coleoptile wheat, crop nutrition strategies for 2023 and an AgTEch update from Ben White from the Kondinin Group on what's around the corner.
Programs for the Moora and Wickepin updates, to be held in mid-August, will be released soon.
GRDC grower relations manager - West Jo Wheeler said the update programs had been carefully planned to present the latest, targeted research, development and extension to growers in each region, including a diverse line up of speakers across a range of disciplines.
"From the latest in long coleoptile trials underway in the Wheatbelt, through to frost management in the east and south and the highly relevant discussion on input costs, this updates series has something for everyone and is a must-attend for growers, advisers and grains industry professionals," Ms Wheeler said.
"Many sessions feature findings from GRDC research investments, and presenters will deliver their findings as practical advice to give growers tools and strategies they can implement onfarm."
GRDC regional updates are convened by Grain Industry Western Australia (GIWA) and hosted by local grower groups.
These full-day events include lunch and morning and afternoon tea and will be followed by a networking sundowner.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.