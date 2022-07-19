Farm Weekly

GRDC to host Regional Grains Research Updates in regional WA

July 19 2022 - 7:00am
GRDC grower relations manager - West Jo Wheeler

WESTERN Australian graingrowers can learn about the latest research and innovations relevant to their region at the upcoming Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Regional Grains Research Updates.

