Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Kaya Dorper and White Dorper stud, Narrogin, dominates at Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo

By Jodie Rintoul
July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
The Kaya Dorper stud, Narrogin, exhibited the supreme Dorper exhibit. With the ram, which was also sashed the grand champion Dorper ram and junior champion Dorper ram, were judge Dawson Bradford (left), Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning and Kaya principal Adrian Veitch.

TWO rams from the Veitch family's Kaya Dorper and White Dorper stud, Narrogin, dominated the Dorper and White Dorper judging at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week.

