AN upstanding Poll Merino ram from the East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, has a new home in Victoria after selling for $15,000 at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.
The March shorn, fine-medium wool ram was purchased by the Miller family's Glenpaen stud, Brimpaen, Victoria.
Glenpaen stud principal Rod Miller said they were very happy to be able to purchase the ram and it add to the stud's breeding program.
"He has good bone and structure as well as softness," Mr Miller said.
"He also has a good white, waxy wool which is well suited for our higher rainfall area.
"We have been finding it very hard to purchase a fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram like this sire.
"He ticks all the boxes for us.
"We have used semen from East Mundalla in the past in our breeding program and it has worked well, so hopefully he will fit in just as well."
The ram, which is still carrying its lamb's teeth, is an AI-bred son of One Oak 31.
It has current wool figures of 19.8 micron, 2.7 SD, 13.5 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor.
