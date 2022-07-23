Farm Weekly
$15,000 East Mundalla ram, sells to Glenpaen stud, Brimpaen, Victoria

By Jodie Rintoul
July 23 2022 - 12:00am
This March shorn Poll Merino ram from the East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, sold privately at last weeks Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, for $15,000 to the Glenpaen stud, Brimpaen, Victoria. With the ram were Stephen Chalmers (left), Nutrien Ag Solutions, Kerang, Victoria and buyer Rod Miller, Glenpaen stud.

AN upstanding Poll Merino ram from the East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, has a new home in Victoria after selling for $15,000 at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.

