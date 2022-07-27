BUSHFIRE support, mental health programs and skin cancer screening services in the regions were among the key charitable causes which shared in the record $400,000 of Harvest Mass Management (HMMS) funding this year.
Developed by the CBH Group and Main Roads WA, the scheme seeks to reduce the frequency of overloaded grain trucks during harvest.
Under HMMS, growers can forfeit grain from overloaded trucks, which is then sold, and the funds provided to WA charities which are nominated by growers and CBH employees.
Last season's record-breaking crop and high grain prices contributed to the largest donation to date under the scheme since it commenced in 2012, with 1053 tonnes of grain voluntarily forfeited to the program.
The $400,000, from the sale of the forfeited grain, was donated to 16 charities which provide support and services to grain growers and their communities.
CBH chairman Simon Stead said the scheme provided grassroots charities and community organisations with valuable funding, with more than $2.1 million distributed since the scheme began in 2012.
"The HMMS continues to be an effective deterrent to the overloading of grain trucks during harvest while giving back to regional communities at the same time," Mr Stead said.
"Through HMMS, growers are extending their support for charities that play a supporting role in their communities."
The successful charities will be presented with cheques at CBH's regional member forums during July and August.
The Northam event was held last Thursday and six charities were presented with their cheques.
Cunderdin grower Norm Jenzen nominated the Skin Cancer Institute and was pleased to present the charity with a $10,000 cheque.
"I nominated the Lions Skin Cancer Institute to support its mobile screening van because we have been fortunate to have the van come to Cunderdin and conduct free skin cancer checks for community members," Mr Jenzen said.
"With the van visiting many rural WA locations to promote skin cancer awareness, early detection of any suspect skin damage or lesions is a valuable service to have in our rural communities."
The remainder of recipients will attend presentations at the CBH grower forum events in Albany, Geraldton and Esperance over the coming weeks.
HMSS charity recipients:
