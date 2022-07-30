Farm Weekly

InterGrain's Vixen a big part for Sprigg family, Mukinbudin

July 30 2022 - 5:00am
Mukinbudin grower Hayden Sprigg in his crop on July 8.

WITH a 9000 hectare cropping program in WA's tough north eastern Wheatbelt, the Sprigg family takes risk spreading seriously.

