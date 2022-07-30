Farm Weekly
WA Livestock Research Council gears up for Livestock Matters in the City

July 30 2022 - 10:00am
WALRC scholarship recipients Georgia Welsh (left) and Eloise Boland, with WALRC chair Dr Bronwyn Clarke have benefited from the WALRC initiative to link them with farmers as a strategy to expand their research outcomes.

THE WA Livestock Research Council has just released its program for the long-awaited Livestock Matters in the City event - that takes place on Monday August 22 at the Esplanade, Fremantle.

