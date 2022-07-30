Farm Weekly

InterGrain looks at diversifying with pulse crops

By Shannon Beattie
July 30 2022 - 4:00am
InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley said the company was looking to expand its breeding program from just cereals to also include pulses.

HAVING conquered the world of cereals, Western Australian-based breeding company InterGrain has begun exploring opportunities to diversify into other crops, with pulses the key target moving forward.

