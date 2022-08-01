NEW Holland tractor sales at Busselton Machinery increased 58 per cent over the past financial year and given strong demand for machinery, that trend looks set to continue.
Like most machinery dealers across the country, the Busselton staff have fielded strong demand for new and used machinery.
Four machines, from New Holland's versatile T5 and T6 range, were delivered to the yard recently and as soon as they were prepared they were being delivered.
Busselton Machinery sales manager Brad Langford said they fielded a lot of different enquiries from the South West, including from contractors, small farmers and tourist ventures, through to bigger farming properties.
The T6.165 with auto command was delivered to a farmer who runs beef, has a small vineyard and does a lot of contracting work.
Mr Langford said this model was ideal for that, especially when using auto command for spreading and spraying.
The T6050 went to a beef farmer who would be using it with feed carts, as well as unloading hay.
The T5.95 with dual command is being used on a small beef property, while the TD5.100 has gone the way of a farmer from the Wheatbelt who is growing a bit of canola in the Busselton area as part of a beef and grain operation and also does a bit of contracting work.
Mr Langford said they had more tractors on order and some of them had already been sold.
He said the message to farmers, no matter what machine they needed, or whatever brand, was to plan well ahead for the next two to three years - a message being echoed by other dealerships.
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
