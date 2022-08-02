Farm Weekly
Home/Property

WA property industry backs NSW-style stamp duty reforms

By Jasmine Peart
August 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No "guts" for stamp duty reform

A NEW report released by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA has highlighted the inequity and regressiveness of stamp duty tax, arguing it limits movement between the regions and places a higher burden on struggling families.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.