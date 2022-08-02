Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Fred Hopkins WA wins overall Kohler engine award

August 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fred Hopkins WA director Gary Johnson (left), Kohler area manager Lim Wei Cyan, Kohler Lombardini area manager Paolo Zanti, Fred Hopkins director Deborah Johnson and EPG Engines chief executive officer Tim McCarthy at the presentation of the Best Overall Expert dealer in Australia award.

IN the difficult times that manufacturers and retailers currently find themselves, it is becoming more challenging to hold stock of machinery and stationary engines are no exception.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.