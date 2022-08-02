IN the difficult times that manufacturers and retailers currently find themselves, it is becoming more challenging to hold stock of machinery and stationary engines are no exception.
As such, the lead time for supplies is getting longer and customers are becoming accustomed to not finding items they want on shelves.
Advertisement
Despite all these challenges, Fred Hopkins WA is proud to have been awarded the Best Overall Expert dealer in Australia for Kohler petrol and diesel engines.
The award was presented by EPG Engines chief executive officer Tim McCarthy at the recent Kohler engine conference at Tweed Heads, New South Wales.
Fred Hopkins WA has been supplying and repairing Kohler engines for about 70 years and the business prides itself on keeping a wide range of spare parts.
Kohler stationary engines are found in many applications, from farm augers and super spreaders to generators and pressure cleaners.
READ MORE:
More recently, a Kohler-powered parasail came into the workshops for repair, just before the owner attempted a world record flight from Kalbarri to Byron Bay, NSW.
At the conference, Kohler introduced its new concept engine, KSD (Kohler Small Displacement), which is unique in its design, offering a single platform engine that diesel, petrol and LPG can power.
Within the diesel engines, there will be a naturally-aspirated model, a turbocharged model and a turbocharged model with an aftercooler.
Each model will have the same horsepower, but interestingly the torque delivered through these three models is boosted from 95Nm for the naturally aspirated model to 120Nm for the turbocharged model with aftercooler.
The KSD engine range will also comply with the emission standards that the world is demanding in a bid to counter climate change.
Kohler is anticipating supply improving towards the end of 2022 but until then, the team at Fred Hopkins WA will endeavour to hold limited stock of its fast moving engines.
See the team at stand 202 at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days on August 24-25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.