Farm Weekly

Diversification tour for Liebe Group's Women in Ag

Updated August 3 2022 - 8:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants in the Women in Ag networking and diversification tour visited the CSBP soil and plant laboratory Amanda Nixon (left), Kalannie, Jessica Cole, Liebe Group, Jessica Humphry, Rabobank Moora, Narelle Dodd, Buntine, Leanne McAlpine, Buntine, Robyn Goods, Coorow, Amber Martin, Murdoch University and Danielle Hipwell, Liebe Group.

EIGHT local farming women participated in the recent Liebe Group's Women in Ag networking and diversification tour through the Perth and Peel regions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.