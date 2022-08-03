Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

McIntosh & Son buys Purcher International in Geraldton

August 3 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McIntosh & Son director Stuart McIntosh (left), Steve and Paula Purcher, Purcher International, Anthony Ryan, general manager McIntosh & Son Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills and David Capper, McIntosh Group chief executive officer, outside Purcher International, where McIntosh & Son has signed an agreement to acquire the Geraldton dealership.

MCINTOSH & Son has again added to its dealer network through the acquisition of Mid West agricultural dealership, Purcher International in Geraldton, effective, Thursday, September 1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.