MCINTOSH & Son has again added to its dealer network through the acquisition of Mid West agricultural dealership, Purcher International in Geraldton, effective, Thursday, September 1.
In tribute to the Purcher family's 55-year legacy, the Purcher International trading name and dealership location at 99 Flores Road will remain.
Parts and service for the CASE IH and other existing Purcher International franchises, including trucks, will continue operating from this location.
The McIntosh & Son Geraldton dealership will continue to operate alongside at 160 Flores Road.
Both McIntosh & Son and Purcher International dealerships will retain their current teams and will be led by Anthony Ryan, general manager McIntosh & Son Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills.
Steve and Paula Purcher will carry on supporting the business through the transition and Mr Purcher will remain in a mentoring role over the next 12 months, ensuring the best possible handover experience for their customer base.
Anthony Ryan said while the truck industry was new to the McIntosh Group, they will be adding resources to the existing Purcher International team to continue to build the business.
A single sales team will support both Case IH and New Holland machinery along with the other agricultural franchises of the two dealerships.
This will be supplemented by a dedicated truck sales team.
Steve and Paula Purcher who took over the business that Steve's father, Roy, started in 1967, said they have loved working closely with the people and personalities in both the farming and transport industries in the Mid West and throughout Western Australia.
"Our journey has been a lot of hard work and fun throughout the years," Mr Purcher said.
"I believe people have enjoyed knowing that, as a family-run business, the buck stopped with Roy and then myself, which was a great compliment.
"We're so proud to have been a part of, and contributed to, the communities of the Mid West, supporting charities and sporting clubs.
"For more than half a century, my family has built this business by understanding the importance of supporting great products with great customer service.
"Family values have been the heart of our business from the beginning, and we are pleased to be passing the baton onto another proud Western Australian family-owned business with the same values at its core."
Pete McCann, general manager Case IH Agriculture, Australia and New Zealand thanked Steve and Paula for the decades of support the Purcher family and their employees have shown to the industry.
"Steve and Paula have always conducted themselves with great integrity and they should be proud of the success they and their family have achieved," Mr McCann said.
He is pleased that Case IH in Geraldton was transitioning to a dealer group which has "proven their ability to invest in and deliver industry leading customer support and that current Purcher staff will also be offered positions within the new business".
"Growers will ultimately be able to select the best-matched equipment for their operation, knowing that it will be backed up with McIntosh & Son's parts and service capability," Mr McCann said.
"Case IH looks forward to working with McIntosh & Son, we are especially excited with the decision for McIntosh & Son to align with CNH Industrial brands moving forward."
The two recent acquisitions in Geraldton and Esperance (the purchase of Staines Esperance, as reported in last week's Farm Weekly), both serve to further strengthen the partnership between the McIntosh Group and CNH Industrial which according to David Capper, McIntosh Group chief executive officer is a significant outcome.
The group is now a dealer of Case IH in Geraldton through the Purcher International acquisition as well as a New Holland dealer at all of its nine regional Western Australian and Queensland McIntosh & Son dealerships.
"CNH Industrial has been our core business partner for some time," Mr Capper said.
"Their recent acquisition of precision technology company RAVEN and the enormous investment CNH Industrial is making in R&D has confirmed to us that they will provide the best future for both us and our customers.
"We are excited to be taking on our first Case IH dealership and we thank CNH Industrial for trusting us with both of their core franchises in the Mid West.
"I would like to thank both the Staines and Purcher families for their trust in us - we are grateful they have chosen us to continue their legacies."
"Along with these two acquisitions, over the past few years we have continued to make investments in WA, like the development of our own registered training organisation (McRTO), the state-of-the-art parts and service facilities in Katanning and Wongan Hills, and the development of Precision Technology services through the establishment of a new NextGen RTK Network (MNet).
"Our aim with all of these projects is to provide opportunities for our people as well as better meet the needs of our customers."
McIntosh CE, part of the McIntosh Group became the national distributor for CNH Industrial's construction franchise, CASE CE in May 2021, a deal that saw McIntosh & Son purchase CNH Industrial's company-owned dealership Case Vic in Melbourne.
McIntosh Distribution, also part of the McIntosh Group, has the national distribution rights of Miller Sprayers - another CNH Industrial product.
For more than 65 years, the McIntosh Group has set the benchmark in equipment management solutions, providing customers across Australia with unrivalled support in the agricultural and construction industries.
Having grown to employ more than 400 people Australia-wide, their decision makers remain in the frontline - to deliver and nurture a service-first culture.
