Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

WAMMCO to pay $8.4m in pool bonuses

August 3 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WESTERN Australia's largest sheep and lamb processing co-operative, WAMMCO, will return a record $8.4 million in pool bonuses to its producer members at the end of August 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.