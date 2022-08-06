FORMER Nuffield scholars, partners and Nuffield Western Australia sponsors gathered at Optus stadium recently for the annual sponsors' luncheon and an update on what former scholars were doing.
Former WA chief veterinary officer and foot and mouth disease expert professor John Edwards was guest speaker, with 1966 and 2006 Nuffield scholars Stan Schur and Tracy Lefroy giving updates.
Advertisement
Nuffield Australia director and 2002 scholar Brian McAlpine, Buntine, told the luncheon 2020 and 2021 scholars who had been unable to undertake their study tours because of COVID restrictions were now travelling.
At the Nuffield WA annual meeting before the luncheon, chairman Reece Curwen stood down after two years in the role and vice-chairman Andrew Slade, 2018 scholar from West Kendenup, was elected to replace him.
Bunbury avocado farmer and 2017 scholar Dudley Mitchell was elected vice-chairman of the WA committee.
OTHER GREAT READS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.