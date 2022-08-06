Farm Weekly
Nuffield Western Australia hosts event at Optus Stadium

By Mal Gill
August 6 2022 - 5:00am
Byfields director Craig Lane (left), 2000 Nuffield scholar Andrew Fowler and wife Marie, Esperance and 2006 Nuffield scholar Dave Fulwood, Cunderdin. Byfields was a sponsor of the Nuffield WA annual luncheon.

FORMER Nuffield scholars, partners and Nuffield Western Australia sponsors gathered at Optus stadium recently for the annual sponsors' luncheon and an update on what former scholars were doing.

