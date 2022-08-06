Western Australia College of Agriculture, Harvey, hosted its year 12 school ball at the start of June, with the students getting down to boogie and celebrate the biggest night on their social calendar.
The ball, themed Casino Royale, was held at the Quality Lighthouse Inn in Bunbury and the students all looked stunning.
In total, 192 students and their partners attended the ball, with some beautiful photos taken to mark the special occasion.
