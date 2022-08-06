Farm Weekly

Harvey ag college students enjoy ball at Quality Lighthouse Inn

By Jasmine Peart
August 6 2022 - 10:00am
Tristian Clarke (left), Bull Creek, Josie Curtis, South Bunbury, Samantha Cox, Stratham, Ellen Swinbank, Hamel, Erin Donaghy, Kanowna, Olivia Hawkins, Waroona, Casey Cole, Manjimup and Ned Gualter, Binningup.

Western Australia College of Agriculture, Harvey, hosted its year 12 school ball at the start of June, with the students getting down to boogie and celebrate the biggest night on their social calendar.

