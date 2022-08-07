THROUGHOUT his 25 years in real estate, Ron Dewson has seen a great number of things change.
The first farm Mr Dewson sold was $186,000 - for about 2000 acres.
In his past three years, he was selling farms with a half a million dollar deposit.
"It's totally different now," Mr Dewson said.
"The sums you are dealing with now are huge."
Mr Dewson has recently decided to retire from Elders Real Estate Lake Grace, and reflecting on this time with the company, said he thoroughly enjoyed his career as he met a lot of people and enjoyed being on other people's farms.
Throughout his time at Elders Real Estate, he was number two in the State a "couple of times" and in the top five "a few times".
"I think I had a pretty good innings," he said.
"It was a big area, and there were times where you had heaps of listings and not many buyers, and there were other times where you had very little listings and heaps of buyers.
"It's a good industry, you've got to do the work - that's a given - and there's a lot of miles in our area.
"In the early 2000s land around that area was some of the cheapest in the State - but it's caught up.
"I would rather be selling than buying today, I can tell you that much."
Mr Dewson was based in Lake Grace, but covered an extremely large area.
"The area I covered was Dumbleyung, Nyabing, Pingrup, Magenta, Lake King, Mount Madden, Holt Rock, back through to Karlgarin, Pingaring, right through back to the fence line really," he said.
Mr Dewson left school at the age of 14, and has worked for 60 years, ranging from farming to insurance to real estate.
"I loved work, my father said to me when I was a young fella, 'if you enjoy what you are doing, it's not work,'" he said.
One of the biggest changes since Mr Dewson started has been the transition to digital selling.
"When I started we had no mobile phones, no computers, none of that sort of stuff," he said.
"We took pictures of the farm, you would shoot off a roll of film and send it to the head office and they would get it developed and they would pick the photos that were OK use.
"It's a totally different set up now."
The difference between old and new thinking was highlighted when Mr Dewson decided to train a younger talent.
"He had his computer up and he said to me, 'oh jeez, it's a bit hard to see where this block actually ends," Mr Dewson said.
"And I said, 'we will just go over to this corner here, there should be a datum peg somewhere' and we located the datum peg.
"He said 'how the hell did you do this before computers?'."
However, no matter how much technology changes the real estate industry, Mr Dewson believes you can never replace the need to be able to relate and interact with people.
He plans to spend his retirement travelling a bit around Western Australia.
"I've been around Australia and I've seen a lot of it, I wouldn't mind seeing more of it," he said.
He still has a farm in Lake Grace, and a daughter who lives in Brookton, so Mr Dewson will be "going back and forwards" and "floating around".
Mr Dewson assures customers that anyone in Lake Grace will still be in good hands now that he's left the company.
"I've left the office in very good hands.
"Her name is Amanda Milton and she's really good," he said.
"She's enjoying good results."
