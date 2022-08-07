Farm Weekly

Stirlings to Coast Farmers look at clay application rates

By Shannon Beattie
August 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Josh and Shannon Goad, Kojaneerup, are the demonstration site hosts for Stirlings to Coast Farmers and are also clay spreading contractors. They are the owners of all the machines used, with the spreading machine made in Western Australia by Nufab Industries.

THE increased ability to assess onfarm clay sources and better methods to monitor clay application rates for growers spreading, or intending to spread clay is, the aim of a new project from Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF), in collaboration with Southern Dirt.

