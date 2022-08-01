Farm Weekly
GIWA responds to barley colour receival standards

By Shannon Beattie
Updated August 1 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 10:30pm
Pup Pixie was excited to hear that from next year, grain colour would be removed from the WA grain receival standards for barley. Photo by Monica Field, Scaddan.

FOR the 2023-24 harvest, grain colour will be withdrawn from the Western Australian grain receival standards for barley, removing one of the parameters which can hinder growers in the high rainfall zones from reaching malt grade.

