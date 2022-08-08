Farm Weekly

AHRI research uncovers glufosinate resistance

By Shannon Beattie
August 8 2022 - 4:00am
Susceptible rice at the front with the transgenic rice at the rear at nil or 990 grams per hectare of glufosinate. The low-level resistance was evident here as the glufosinate damages the resistance plants, but not enough to kill them outright.

IN recent research conducted by the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI), the same glufosinate resistance mechanism appeared in China and Malaysia at the same time, which could mean a common target-site resistance mechanism to the herbicide.

