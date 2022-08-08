The proposed layout of Strike Energys Mid West Low Carbon Manufacturing Precinct, west of Three Springs. Its Project Haber granulated urea fertiliser plant is proposed in the north west corner using natural gas from the South Erregulla 1 well on the 3500 hectare site. The urea plant is proposed to be powered by a solar array immediately south of the plant and a wind farm on parallel ridges running across the property. Cropping research and development could be conducted on the area around and under the wind farm and the southern half of the property is proposed to be revegetated as a carbon sequestration project and may eventually abut a similar carbon offset project on a neighbouring property.