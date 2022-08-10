Farm Weekly

Lack of early childcare a concern for ICPA members

By Jasmine Peart
August 10 2022 - 10:30pm
ICPA leader of the early childhood and care portfolio and new vice-president Julia Broad.

REMOTE and rural children are at a higher risk of having developmental vulnerabilities due to a lack of childcare programs throughout Australia, raising concerns from the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA).

