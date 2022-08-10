GROWERS across Australia will have access to seven new varieties of wheat next season after they were added to the 2022/23 Wheat Variety Master List earlier this month.
The new options include six Premium Hard milling varieties - Boree, Brumby, Calibre, Jillaroo, LRPB Anvil and Willaura - and one Durum variety, DBA Mataroi.
In addition, two new feed varieties - Big Red and RGT Cesario - have also been introduced.
Grains Australia general manager classification Megan Sheehy said the release of the 2023/23 list was the continuation of crucial work to improve the competitiveness of Australian wheat worldwide and ensure its quality.
"Maintaining a market-driven variety classification system for wheat that delivers for customers and producers is a core focus for Grains Australia following our integration with Wheat Quality Australia earlier this year," Dr Sheehy said.
"Grains Australia is pleased to continue delivering the key technical function for the Australian wheat industry that is the Wheat Variety Master List."
For the Western zone, Hammer CL Plus was upgraded to Australian Premium Noodle (APWN), while Longsword was upgraded to Australian White Wheat (AWW) across all zones.
In addition, nine varieties were removed from the list after a long period of consultation with industry, having been first flagged for removal in 2020 and delivered in their existing class up until 2021.
"Based on decreasing production thresholds, four varieties are planned for removal in 2023 including Diamondbird, Envoy, Kunjin and Wedin," Dr Sheehy said.
"Then in 2024, 19 varieties are planned for removal including Impose CL Plus, Justica CL Plus, Forrest, Preston, EGA Eagle Rock, Ellison, GBA Sapphire, EGA 2248, Carnamah, Kennedy, H45, Sunlin, Petrel, Sunbrook, Stiletto, Sunbri, Sunco, Spear and Halberd T/N."
The 2022/23 Wheat Variety Master List came into effect on August 1 and contains the names of all current varieties approved by Australia's wheat classification process.
The classification process is managed by Grains Australia after the integration with Wheat Quality Australia earlier this year. The Master List records the highest possible grade available for respective varieties and is updated annually, forming part of each season's Grain Trade Australia (GTA) Wheat Standards.
