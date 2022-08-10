Farm Weekly

2022/23 Wheat Variety Master List is released

By Shannon Beattie
August 10 2022 - 10:00am
Seven new varieties of wheat were added to the 2022/23 Wheat Variety Master List, including InterGrains Brumby.

GROWERS across Australia will have access to seven new varieties of wheat next season after they were added to the 2022/23 Wheat Variety Master List earlier this month.

