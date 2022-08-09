Farm Weekly
CBH Bolgart wheatbin backflip irks local farmers

By Shannon Beattie
August 9 2022 - 9:50pm
Bolgart growers Julian McGill (left), Chris Edmonds, Brant Guthrie and Bevan Clarke are disappointed in CBHs decision to permanently close their local receival site.

A PROMISE to the growers of Bolgart has been shattered after CBH Group reneged on its commitment to re-open the town's receival site for the 2023/24 harvest, a move which will collectively cost farmers in the locality more than $500,000 per year.

