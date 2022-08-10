Farm Weekly

Reed Warbler Charles Massy to tour WA

By Shannon Beattie
August 10 2022 - 7:00am
Regenerative agriculture leader Charles Massy will be in Western Australia from August 20-24.

REGENERATIVE agriculture pioneer Charles Massy is set to return to Western Australia next weekend to expand on the national conversation he started with the launch of his book, Call of the Reed Warbler: A New Agriculture, a New Earth.

