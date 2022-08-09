Farm Weekly

Powdery mildew found in Geraldton wheat crops

By Shannon Beattie
August 9 2022 - 5:00am
Powdery mildew in the wheat canopy. Photo by Ciara Beard, DPIRD.

POWDERY mildew has been reported in wheat crops across the Geraldton port zone over the past couple of weeks, with the disease having generally not been seen in the area since 2016.

