GRDC and FAR to trial new frost approaches

August 11 2022 - 7:00am
FAR Australias Kenton Porker will head up a three-year GRDC and FAR investment trialling novel in-season approaches to provide growers with confidence in adopting new management strategies to mitigate frost risk.

A NEW research project is underway to help Australian graingrowers protect against or avoid frost damage in wheat, barley and canola crops by varying their in-season agronomic practices.

