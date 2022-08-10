CONCERNS about the amount of carry-over grain in the CBH network and biosecurity threats to the agriculture sector will be hot topics of discussion in Kulin next Monday, August 15.
A big crowd is expected to the meeting being co-ordinated by WAFarmers, getting underway at the Freebairn Recreation Centre from 1pm.
The meeting is two years after 420 growers met in the town to support the reinstatement of WA's Tier 3 grain rail lines.
At the 2020 meeting the Wheatbelt Railway Retention Alliance (WRRA) unanimously called on the State and Federal governments to fund an upgrade and re-open WA's unused Tier 3 rail lines.
A second motion requested that all CBH directors to work closely with the government to put the unused lines back into operation for a long-term, least-cost freight path to port.
WRRA chairman Greg Richards said two years down the track there was still no plan from CBH on Tier 3 rail.
"CBH board and management appear to have treated the voice of their shareholders with contempt," Mr Richards said.
"The very people who foot the bill."
Mr Richards said the highest production area of WA, the Kwinana zone, had continued to fail to deliver grain to port to meet shipping requirements.
"Tier 3 area has the highest freight rates in WA," he said.
"The Kwinana zone in recent months has had the lowest grain prices due to inability to deliver grain to port.
"Carry-over grain sits under tarpaulins.
"Carbon pollution increases with tens of thousands of truck movements driving alongside disused Tier 3 rail lines and road damage is ongoing."
Mr Richards said there should have been some action since the 2020 meeting.
Representatives from the CBH Group, including chairman Simon Stead, will provide an update on grain carry-over.
Sheep Producers Australia and Curtin University senior lecturer Dr Elizabeth Jackson, Australian Wool Innovation WA industry relations officer Tori Kirk, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) surveillance and control technical area manager Dr Marion Seymour and DPIRD chief vet officer Michelle Rodan, will speak on the topical issues of foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease.
