Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

Batten family, Yuna, embraces the rain

By Shannon Beattie
August 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole and Jason Batten were revelling in the rain at the end of July, with the showers saving their 2022 cropping season.

WITH the season on a knife's edge and input costs at an all-time high, not wasting product is critical and the Battens' variable rate program has never been more important.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.