A NEW single gene imiadazolinone (IMI) tolerant oaten hay variety, which will deliver agronomic and yield benefits to hay growers, has been launched by national cereal breeder InterGrain.
Archer, bred by InterGrain partner Grains Innovation Australia (GIA), offers growers high yield and quality oaten hay, while also providing a new herbicide option for the hay rotation, significantly improving weed control.
GIA breeder Michael Materne said the release of Archer was a significant opportunity to expand hay production in shorter season areas.
"Archer's good stem strength will also be a benefit for early sowing and support hay, grazing or forage mixes with legumes," Dr Materne said.
Archer is a mid-maturing oaten hay variety suitable for planting in the major hay growing regions of Australia.
It has demonstrated excellent hay yield across a wide range of environments in Western Australia, Victoria and South Australia, having a similar and in some environments slightly improved yield to Yallara and Brusher.
InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey said Archer had adequate hay quality characteristics and could be suitable for the export market if managed appropriately.
"The new IMI oat has a medium height variety, with a medium stem thickness, good early vigour and hay colour retention," Dr Rattey said.
"Preliminary data indicates a similar disease profile to Yallara, being moderately resistant to stem rust and moderately resistant to leaf rust in WA, although cereal cyst nematode in Archer may require proactive rotational management."
Archer was present in InterGrain's 2021 trials at nine locations, as well as six locations as part of the National Hay Agronomy (NHA) trials.
A combination of 2022 paddock performance and data from InterGrain and NHA trials will provide an opportunity to gather additional information for Archer.
InterGrain chief executive officer Tress Walmsley said InterGrain and GIA were proud to have partnered with Nufarm to produce innovative herbicide technology systems that will help Australian farmers overcome challenges in controlling weeds in their oaten hay.
"We recognise that the IMI technology in oaten hay systems is considered a highly useful tool within a cropping system and collectively we have been working hard to deliver this tool to industry," Ms Walmsley said.
"From our work with Nufarm, Sentry herbicide is currently registered for pre-planting incorporation by seeding for hay and seed production in Archer."
A Sentry registration application for use in Archer grain (domestic feed market only) production has been submitted to the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority and a decision is expected this year.
"A successful registration will allow Archer to be consumed onfarm and sold into domestic feed markets, although Archer will be unable to be delivered to any local grain receival sites," Ms Walmsley said.
Archer is available for planting in 2023 from local resellers and Seedclub members.
