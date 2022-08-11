Farm Weekly

InterGrain releases tolerant oaten hay variety, Archer

August 11 2022 - 5:00am
InterGrain oat breeder Allan Rattey (right) launched InterGrains new IMI hay oat Archer at Yerecoin last week.

A NEW single gene imiadazolinone (IMI) tolerant oaten hay variety, which will deliver agronomic and yield benefits to hay growers, has been launched by national cereal breeder InterGrain.

