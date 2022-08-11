Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Vietnam is becoming a key market for Australian Merino wool

By Mal Gill
Updated August 11 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 10:00am
Sdwolle Group is one of the international wool companies that has established a presence in Vietnam. It opened the Dalat Worsted Spinning factory, pictured, in 2018. Photo: Dalat Worsted Spinning.

ONCE viewed by Chinese wool processors, faced with rising costs at home, as the next big wool production centre, Vietnam has emerged in its own right as a key market for Australian Merino wools.

