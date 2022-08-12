Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Ottie Merino showcases superfine Merino uses

By Caitlyn Burling
August 12 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ottie Merino t-shirt is the dream companion on all types of terrain, from leisurely to extreme hikes anywhere in the world. Owned, designed and manufactured in Melbourne, Australia, using 18.5 micron Australian Merino wool, this silky, lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking tee has beens specifically designed by hikers, for hikers. Photos by Daygin Prescott and Tim Joy.

TIPS on how to launch a successful new business:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.