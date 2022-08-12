Ottie Merino co-founders Paul Goodsell (above) and Richard Dobek (below) are excited to be back out into the wild and putting their Ottie Merino hiking t-shirts through their paces on the tough terrain. They refer to Australian Merino wool as the wonder fibre and are passionate about educating and promoting the natural fibre and its benefits to as many people as possible. Ottie Merino was named after one of the grandfathers of the Australian Merino wool industry, Otway Ottie Rothwell Falkiner, studmaster of Boonoke North, believed to be the worlds largest Merino stud in the early 1900s. His greatest contribution to Australian stud Merino breeding was to produce the Poll Boonoke in 1934, and by 1957, 70 million of Australias 150 million sheep were believed to be descended from Otties rams.