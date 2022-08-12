Farm Weekly
First cross steers make $2173 at Boyanup store cattle sale

By Rob Francis
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
Ben, Caitlin and Penny Wheatley, Harvey, attended the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday, looking for cattle to purchase through the bidding of their agent Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey.

A REDUCED number of 994 head were penned at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week where a good number of cattlemen gathered.

