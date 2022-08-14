Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

FM&IA calls for better machinery training

By Mal Gill
August 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FM&IA chairman Brad Forrester (left), Wallenius Wilhelmsen WA accounts and sales manager and conference speaker Fernanda Vieira and FM&IA executive officer John Henchy.

WHILE a $9 million agricultural machinery training precinct being built at Muresk Institute is welcomed, courses to be taught there and elsewhere badly need updating to make them relevant for today's technology.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.