Farm Weekly

Country charm at Southern Roasting Co, Manjimup

By Bree Swift
August 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN THE first year of opening Southern Roasting Co owner Ian Pianta made a deal with a local farmer to set aside an avocado tree just to supply Mr Pianta's cafe.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.