AFGRI Equipment apprentice wins John Deere award

August 15 2022 - 7:00am
John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year, Mitchell Channer (left) from AFGRI Equipment, South Guildford, with John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director, Luke Chandler, at Fridays awards night in Queensland.

AFGRI Equipment apprentice, Mitchell Channer, was named John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year for Australia at the second annual John Deere Technician Awards on Friday.

