AFGRI Equipment apprentice, Mitchell Channer, was named John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year for Australia at the second annual John Deere Technician Awards on Friday.
Mitchell, who works at AFGRI Equipment's Guildford headquarters and attended the awards ceremony in Queensland, won in a competitive field of parts apprentice finalists from John Deere dealerships in New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania.
"It meant so much to be named a finalist in the awards, it was a real privilege and I felt proud to be representing my dealership and Western Australia," Mr Channer said after the awards.
"Now to have won, I feel very honoured and I am looking forward to celebrating with my boss and colleagues who have supported me through my training."
Mr Channer was nominated by his superviser and his citation said he has a knack for problem solving and embraces the daily challenges of his role in supplying AFGRI Equipment's customer base with a vital flow of parts.
Customers often say they are surprised to learn he is still a trainee as his in-depth knowledge of the John Deere product range is beyond his years, the citation said.
John Deere Australian Parts Technician of the Year was Brandt Terang, Victoria, parts manager, Sarah Lewis.
The major award of John Deere Australian Agriculture Service Technician of the Year was won by Jaymee Ireland employed by Emmetts Roseworthy, South Australia.
OTHER MACHINERY NEWS:
A harvester specialist, Ms Ireland, 22, topped a field of more than 100 nominees from Australia and New Zealand John Deere dealerships for the awards which are presented in six categories for qualified technicians and apprentices.
Her grandfather taught her about John Deere harvesters as she was growing up near cane farms at Mossman in Far North Queensland.
"For me, it was an honour just to be nominated for the awards," Ms Ireland said.
"All technicians work incredibly hard so it's special to see that effort being recognised.
"I have always had a huge love for John Deere, when I was a kid I had John Deere merchandise all throughout my bedroom, so I feel the younger version of myself is very proud."
Ms Ireland is eager to see more young women seize the opportunities of completing mechanical trades within the farm sector.
"Whenever I am attending career days, I am always trying to catch the attention of the girls and bring them over to explain the job," she said.
"Being a John Deere technician can be so rewarding, as you know you are helping our farmers maximise their uptime and get the most out of their machines.
"It's always a great feeling when you can tell a customer is really happy with your work."
John Deere Australia and New Zealand managing director Luke Chandler congratulated Ms Ireland and each of the Australian winners and finalists on their outstanding achievement.
"This year's winners all share extensive technical expertise and a true passion for their work, which made them clear standouts to our panel of judges," Mr Chandler said.
"People like Jaymee, who are dedicated to supporting operators get the most of out of their equipment, embody the exciting role of a tech, which is ever evolving as the agriculture, turf construction and forestry industries increase their adoption of sophisticated and highly efficient machinery."
Technicians were nominated by their dealerships, with input from customers and were judged on their mechanical and technical expertise, as well as their previous accomplishments in the field or on the job.
Apart from Mr Channer, AFGRI Equipment also had three of its technicians as finalists contesting the Parts Technician, Construction & Forestry Service and Turf Technician of the Year awards.
